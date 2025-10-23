Curt Schilling Wants Tennessee Baseball Job, Makes Bold Promise To Fans

Tennessee resident Curt Schilling is ready to lead the most important baseball franchise in the state, if given the opportunity.

It's time to put the rumors to rest. The three-time World Series champion pitcher wants the newly-opened Tennessee Vols baseball head coaching job and is even making bold promises on what kind of team he'd field for the Volunteer faithful.

Schilling, 58, spent Wednesday night on Twitter explaining why he's the man for the job left vacant this week when Tony Vitello left for the top job with the San Francisco Giants.

"Very interested. What an incredible program to potentially be a part of," Schilling announced.

"They've already established a legacy, now the job is to keep winning College WS, keep turning out good men who love, respect the game, and who go out in the world and make a difference while wearing that ‘T,'" Schilling added.

Curt is dead serious. This guy is ready to tie up the laces and wear the Vols jersey right now.

"I could churn out the best P staff in college baseball (Or [maintain] it, given the stud year coach Anderson just had his staff toss out there)," Schilling, who is 17th in all-time MLB strikeouts, continued.

Wait a minute, but has Curt ever recruited? That's the angle of attack the disbelievers took Wednesday to discredit his resume.

"Absolutely. In looking at that job I think that would likely be the thing I excelled at given my past, my love of teaching and the ability to make great arms great pitchers," Curt replied without missing a beat.

Now it's up to Tennessee fans if they want to take a chance by putting the keys to their precious baseball program — 2024 NCAA national champions — in the hands of a World Series hero who has never managed a professional baseball team.

Vols fans seem in disbelief, but Curt's confirmed it, folks