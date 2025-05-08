New Film With Several Stars Looks Like Most Awkward Film Ever Made: PREVIEW

"Friendship" looks like it's going to be a very bizarre film.

Basic info:

Plot: Suburban dad Craig falls hard for his charismatic new neighbor, but Craig’s attempts to make an adult male friend threaten to ruin both of their lives.

Cast: Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson and Kate Mara.

Director: Andrew DeYoung

Release date: May 23, 2025

Rating: R for language and some drug content.

"Friendship" looks like a wildly awkward movie.

A new preview for the A24 film was released on Wednesday, and one thing is clear:

Fans are in for what will likely be a very awkward dark comedy.

That's not a bad thing. That's just the vibe the preview presents.

Like I said, it's incredibly awkward. The casting is also perfect if that's the vibe the movie is aiming for, because Rudd and Robinson can both nail it.

Tim Robinson has made a career out of playing awkward characters in comedy sketches, and he's also responsible for gifting the internet an all-time great meme clip.

Plus, Kate Mara is in the cast. That's more than enough to sell me on checking it out.

It's also worth pointing out that A24 has been on an incredible run lately when it comes to producing entertaining films.

The studio is responsible for "Warfare," "MaXXXine," "Civil War," "The Zone of Interest" and "The Iron Claw." It's known for pumping out relatively low-budget films that stack up against the best of what anyone else in Hollywood can produce.

Now, they're bringing a trio of stars together for "Friendship."

You can catch "Friendship" starting May 23rd with its wide release.