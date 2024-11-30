There's A Tasty Light Beer Everyone Needs To Try | REVIEW

Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me to introduce you to Friday Beers.

Basic information:

Brewery: F.X. Matt Brewing Co.

Calories: 120

Alcohol content: 4.2%

Carbs: Nine grams per 12 ounce can

Price: Varies by location. I bought a 12-pack on Long Island for $12 at a local convenience store.

Description: Friday Beers is a proprietary blend of all the elements that make the Saranac family of beers exceptional. We could not be more proud to be partnered with this family-owned brewery out of Utica, NY, who have been making legendary beers since 1888. We have tried many light beers in our lives. And we’ve never had anything with this level of tastiness and crushability.

We've been on a bit of a beer kick here at OutKick, and I'd be lying if I said I wasn't enjoying it. What's not to love about some ice cold beer? It's proof God wants us to be happy. We recently reviewed OutLaw Mile Hi Light Beer, and it's now time to give Friday Beers a shot.

I think you're going to like what you find. Let's dive in, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Friday Beers is a great light beer.

For those of you who might not know, Friday Beers is a very popular lifestyle comedy brand that has a huge following on the internet.

The group does sketch comedy, shares memes and is honestly one of the funniest accounts on the internet. It's the kind of comedy regular dudes can watch for hours without getting bored.

In 2023, the group decided to launch Friday Beers light lager. It makes sense. With millions of followers and an established brand with a demographic that loves beer, it was a common sense move.

But is the beer good?

You can have a popular brand, but if the beer is garbage, then it doesn't really matter. I'm writing this from an undisclosed location on Long Island, and I was stunned to see a 12-pack sitting in a corner convenience store.

Ahead of a Friday night dinner, I purchased the only 12-pack the store had in stock. It cost me $18. Definitely a shade pricey for a 12-pack of light beer, but I wasn't going to let the slightly expensive price kill the vibes.

I was excited. I'm a huge fan of the brand, and I've desperately wanted to get my hands on the beer - which isn't possible anywhere in the Washington, D.C. region.

Was it worth my blue-collar working class $18? Is it a good beer?

It's absolutely worth checking out and drinking. I had a few of them while enjoying a juicy steak and watching football. It goes down incredibly smooth.

The first taste feels like an F-22 roaring through the sky to unleash some hate on the bad guys. It feels like America. It feels like George Washington riding a horse to kick the dirty British out of the greatest country God ever created. I could easily crush several of these on a hot summer day or just as many around a bonfire trading our favorite WWII stories with the boys.

Now, there might be some who complain that it's 120 calories and nine grams of carbs when other light beers are often under 100 calories with far fewer carbs.

It's a fair question to ask. This isn't Michelob Ultra, and it's not meant for the workout crowd that enjoys Michelob Ultra. This is Friday Beers. It's meant for guys who love crushing beers on the 4th of July or in the snow during football season.

There's a trade off. The increase in calories and carbs results in having more flavor than just about any other light beer out there. It's a simple cost/benefit analysis. Do you want more flavor? Then you're going to have slightly higher calories and carbs.

If you've already had it, let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. If not, I suggest you give it a shot and let me know what you think.