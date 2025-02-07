A-List Comedy Star Reportedly Has Something Major In The Works, Is A Huge Win For Dudes: DETAILS

A major comedy reportedly is in the works based on one of the internet's funniest characters.

Variety published a fascinating profile on the popular meme/brand account Friday Beers, and it's an incredible dive into a company that has taken over the genre with young men on Instagram.

Hand up. I love Friday Beers (including the actual thing). It's one of the funniest accounts on the internet, and you never know what it's going to deliver.

What you can always count on is that it's going to be funny, and that includes a TV show being backed by Danny McBride.

Danny McBride reportedly producing TV show focused on Friday Beers character.

Legendary "Eastbound & Down" star Danny McBride is developing a TV series focused on the Entrapranure (a Friday Beers sub page) character Royce du Pont, according to Variety. The character is played by comedian Chet Collins.

Royce du Pont is a parody of all grifter businessmen, influencers and life coaches who have become all too common on social media.

For those of you unfamiliar with the character, you can see some of the sketches below. You just might not want to watch them if you don't have headphones and kids are around.

This is just the latest sign that comedy is coming back and it's coming back in a big way. I sincerely hope that this series happens, and it's every bit as good as I'm expecting in my mind.

Friday Beers is focused on making dudes laugh, and it does an excellent job at it. Royce du Pont is an elite character that is bound to offend a lot of people.

Watch the clip below and tell me a TV show about this dude wouldn't be hilarious.

Danny McBride is a power player in the comedy game, and the fact he's throwing his weight behind this project is likely a great sign. His brain coming together with Royce de Pont is guaranteed to be gold. As a fan of offensive humor, I'm all in. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.