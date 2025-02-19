Absurd Trailer Drops For New Movie With Stacked Cast, Looks Wildly Intriguing: WATCH

"Freaky Tales" looks like it could be a very interesting movie.

Basic information:

Plot: Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales is a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters — an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector — on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles.

Release date: April 4, 2025

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn and Jay Ellis. Tom Hanks is also listed in the cast, but it's unclear how big of a role he'll play.

Trailer released for "Freaky Tales."

While the plot sounds off the walls, I can promise you the trailer is even crazier. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This movie looks wild, and I'm here for it. It feels like a weird blend of noir, drug-infused visions and a time period flick.

Add it all up, and it seems like you're destined to have a good time. It's nice to see Hollywood actually try something unique instead of recycled ideas.

Plus, the cast is stacked. Pedro Pascal is great, but the most talented man involved is easily Ben Mendelsohn. That man is *OUTRAGEOUSLY* gifted.

The Australian actor is responsible for "The Outsider," "Bloodline," "Rogue One," Mississippi Grind" and "The Dark Knight Rises." I'm not sure that I've ever seen anything he's in that wasn't excellent.

"The Outsider" and "Bloodline" are both two of the best shows of the past 15+ years.

Now, he's teaming up with Pedro Pascal for "Freaky Tales." It definitely looks like it's going to be worth checking out when it drops April 4th. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.