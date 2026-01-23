TV Presenter's Trip On The 'Vomit Comet' Lives Up To Its Name

I've always been fascinated by the "Vomit Comet" flights that NASA uses to simulate zero gravity. I've seen many videos of people floating around, but I don't think any have gone as poorly as the experience of TV presenter and social media star Francis Bourgeois.

Bourgeois made a name for himself on social media for his trainspotting videos, and he is rumored to be one of the new hosts for the Amazon Prime series "The Grand Tour."

He has a new documentary coming out for Channel 4 in the UK called "Mission to Space with Francis Bourgeois," and that's why he was hopping aboard the Vomit Comet.

And, boy, did it ever live up to its name.

That nickname really makes sense now, doesn't it?

Bourgeois' signature move has always been that head-mounted GoPro pointed at his own face. It's one of those things that is just hilarious every time you see it, and even more so in zero gravity.

I'm sure it's not fun floating around in a big metal tube with some other guys' regurgitated lunch, but I bet once the crew was back on the ground, they were high-fiving and popping Champagne, knowing they captured some TV gold.

And no shade toward Bourgeois for tossing his biscuits (that's British for "cookies") on that plane, I couldn't have done any better.

I mean, I get sick if I'm not in the front seat of a car. I can't even imagine what would happen if I rode the Vomit Comet.

I'd probably puke on the tarmac just from seeing it.

I'm not sure if there's any way to watch this special here in the States, because this was gold, Jerry!

But I assume the next batch of "Grand Tour" episodes will be available here. I wasn't sure how you could replace the chemistry of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, but it looks like we have one possible answer: make a guy puke all over himself while floating around.