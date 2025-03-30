Fran Drescher Doesn’t Have Just One Friend With Benefits, She Has A 'Little Rotation' Of Friends With Benefits

Fran Drescher has turned her friend with benefits situation into a rotation of friends with benefits. You couldn’t have wished for a better life for the actress at 67 than this.

Nobody wanted to see the woman who, with her annoying laugh and rocking body, gave us The Nanny end up miserable and alone. We didn’t want her to only look forward to bingo night every week.

No way. That's not how Fran Drescher should be spending her free time at almost 70. Now a friends with benefits rotation is perfect. She's not as busy acting or writing as she once was, but she manages to keep herself busy.

At the tender young age of 62, she revealed that she was in a "friend with benefits" situation. Five years later, she revealed that she'd added some friends.

Last week at the Cinema Society screening of The Friend, Drescher told Page Six, when asked about her friend with benefits situation, "I have a little rotation."

She laughed as the outlet gasped at her rotation response and said, "I’m Fran Drescher. What do you think?!"

Fran Drescher isn't looking for more than a friends with benefits situation

Exactly. Show some respect. Did you expect her to be in a shuffleboard league or something? She's Fran Drescher. That's not her style.

She still loves her gay ex-husband and the two remain "very close" to this day, she explained. They divorced in 1999. All she's willing to give anyone else is a "friend with benefits" situation.

That's more than enough for her rotation. But it wasn’t all friends with benefits talk with Page Six. She also revealed that the Broadway adaptation of her well-known sitcom has been put on hold.

"We’re going to resurrect it but between the [actors] strike, my dad passing away [in 2024] and now the Palisades fires, which impacted my house… there’s only so much I can do," she said. "You have to be in the right frame of mind" to work.

Hopefully, that rotation of hers helps get her back in the right frame of mind. Nobody wants to see the powerful draw of weekly bingo nights take hold.