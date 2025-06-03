Ignore Loser Critics, There's One Action Movie Everyone Needs To Watch | REVIEW

"Fountain of Youth" is definitely worth checking out.

Basic info (via Apple):

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Plot: "Fountain of Youth" follows two estranged siblings (John Krasinski and Academy Award-winner Natalie Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

Cast: Natalie Portman, John Krasinski, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Stanley Tucci, Arian Moayed and Carmen Ejogo

Director: Guy Ritchie

Rating: PG-13

"Fountain of Youth" is a very fun movie.

I have been interested in the Apple TV+ film with Natalie Portman and John Krasinski ever since I first heard word about it. A hunt for the mythical Fountain of Youth?

I didn't need to hear much more to be sold. However, the reviews for the film……were abysmal when it came out in late May.

The film holds a 36% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication. That's horrible. Yet, I try to never let what critics say impact me, and I definitely wasn't going to let a poor rating stop me from watching "Fountain of Youth."

I fired it up Monday night, and was immediately hooked.

The movie is best described as a blend of "Indiana Jones" and "National Treasure." The film follows siblings Luke Purdue (Krasinski) and Charlotte Purdue (Portman) on the hunt for the Fountain of Youth, backed by billionaire Owen Carver (Gleeson).

The search for the Fountain of Youth takes them across the globe, and they clash with people tasked with keeping its location secret.

There are plenty of very engaging action scenes, including one that involves the raising of the legendary Lusitania. The Lusitania was the ship sunk in WWI that helped rush America into the war.

There's also some epic gunfight scenes that unfold at the pyramids in Egypt.

The film is definitely more violent than the "National Treasure" movies, but probably less-so than "Indiana Jones."

The ending……will also feel a bit familiar to fans of "The Last Crusade," but I can't say much more without spoiling it.

Also, I have to give a shoutout to Eiza González. I wasn't overly familiar with her work, but she crushed it every time she was on the screen.

Overall, "Fountain of Youth" was a blast that was loaded with action and didn't take itself too seriously. Ignore the critics, and give it a shot. Have you already seen the movie? Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.