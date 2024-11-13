Founder Of World's Oldest Breastfeeding Group Quits With A Damning Letter About Chestfeeding Men

Marian Tompson, the 94-year-old founder of La Leche League – the world's largest breastfeeding support charity – resigned earlier this week because the organization went disgustingly woke.

And buddy, that is an understatement.

In a scathing letter – and I mean SCATHING – Tompson bashed the group that she founded back in the 1950s over their recent decision to include biological men into the sorority. That's right. You read it right.

It's no longer breastfeeding. It's chestfeeding, and it's beyond insulting to every single biological woman on this planet.

Take a look:

This nonsense needs to stop

Let's dive into this letter. Hey, woke, inclusive, insulting mob members – listen up, and take notes.

From 94-year-old Marian:

From an organization with the specific mission of supporting biological women who want to give their babies the best start in life by breastfeeding them, LLL’s focus has subtly shifted to include men who, for whatever reason, want to have the experience of breastfeeding, despite no careful long-term research on male lactation and how that may affect the baby.

This shift from following the norms of nature, which is the core of mothering through breastfeeding, to indulging the fantasies of adults, is destroying our organization.

Marian added that she tried to get the board to change its approach but admitted there was "nothing I can do."

I mean, this is ridiculous. I'm not a woman, duh, so I don't have a leg to stand on here. That being said, I have a wife who is now in the middle of breastfeeding our second kid. I've watched her go through it for three years now, and I gotta say – this is the most insulting, disturbing thing on the planet.

It's foolishness to the highest degree. It's embarrassing. It's disgusting. Breastfeeding a child is one of the hardest, yet most rewarding, things a mom does. It's grueling. My wife has had a kid attached to her boobs at all times for three years now.

Any time of day, any time of night. Doesn't matter. When they have to eat, they go to my wife. Could be every hour on the hour some nights. The kid doesn't care what time it is. Sleep? No thank you.

It's hard. I've seen it first-hand. She could easily just go to formula and a bottle and get her life back, somewhat. But she hasn't, and she won't. Because it's what's best for the kid. So if that means her chest is a revolving buffet at all hours of the day, then so be it.

But you know what? She takes great pride in it. She's a mother. It's what she wants to do, no matter how hard – and painful – and frustrating it is.

So to allow … breastfeeding MEN … into your organization, despite the founders' plea to stop the nonsense, is beyond insulting to every single mother on this planet. And it should anger every single sane person on this planet, too.

And if you think this woke group has toned down the progressive rhetoric since 94-year-old Marian quit, think again.

Here's the front page of their website:

If you need support with breastfeeding, chestfeeding or feeding your child human milk, the LLLI website has lots to help you!

Disgusting. Insulting. Ridiculous. Good for 94-year-old Marian for being the only adult in the room. Glad she got out of it.