World's Most Accurate Fortune Teller Warns Teen She'll Lose Something, Then Steals Her Phone

I've always been fascinated by fortune tellers, psychics, and mediums. Not because of the supernatural abilities they claim to have, though. I just like the ways they try to pull fast ones on people who buy into their ruse.

And, boy, have we got a good one coming to us from Thailand.

According to The Independent, on January 1, a man working as a fortune-teller was parked outside a temple in the city of Pattaya. A 19-year-old woman identified as "Pim" stopped by to get a New Year's Day fortune-telling… at 6 AM for some reason.

The fortune-teller told Pim that she was about to experience some misfortune (he was right about that) and that she was going to lose something valuable.

Now, here's where I get fascinated: The telling guy kept it vague enough that his work was done. That's what they always do: they say something vague, and then you fill in the blanks.

He told Pim she was going to experience misfortune and lose something valuable, then two days later, Pim would be like, "Dammit, where are my car keys. That guy really could tell fortunes."

Then she tells some of her rube friends about this guy, and he keeps on being super vague and making people think he's a magic man.

Not this guy, though.

He wanted to be sure that Pim lost something, so he stole her phone.

This guy was trying so hard to commit a relatively harmless fortune-telling scam that he committed theft.

Pim realized her phone was missing and returned to the fortune-teller, seeing as that was the last place she remembered having it. Of course, the fortune-teller was trying to use this as proof of his psychic abilities.

Young Pim wasn't buying it and apparently started making enough of a scene that the cops arrived on scene, which is probably when the fortune-teller's sphincter really started to clench.

Sure enough, the police found Pim's phone in his bag, but this guy wasn't done.

He reportedly begged Pim not to press charges, claiming he was a first-time offender.

Yeah, okay…

See what happens when you get greedy? If you're trying to make people think you're psychic, keep it vague.

Years ago for another job, I interviewed a self-proclaimed medium about some ghost tours she was running. Sure enough, she starts trying to do a reading on me by saying, "I'm getting something… It's a woman… an older woman, like a great-grandmother. Did you have one of those?"

At one point, I had four of them, but, technically, so does everyone.

She kept doing this and I played along until I got enough info about her ghost tours to file a story.

But, if I were a drooling idiot (I am an idiot, just not the drooling kind), I would've said, "Yes, I had a great grandma, how did you know?" Then the medium would deliver some messages to me from beyond the grave about how I should do my homework, brush my teeth, and not play with matches in the house or whatever.

You know what she still had the decency to not do, though?

Steal my phone and try to make me think my great grandma did it.