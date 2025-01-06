'Yellowstone' Star (Accidentally?) Drops Bombshell About Show's Future

A "Yellowstone" star might have let a major clue about the show's future slip.

Taylor Sheridan's famous Western saga ended in December 2024 with a finale that seemed to divide the fanbase. People either loved it or absolutely hated it. Personally, I enjoyed it. The clues were there the entire time, but were easy to miss if you weren't all the way down the "Yellowstone" rabbit hole.

You can read my full breakdown and review here.

"Yellowstone" star drops major clue about future of the Dutton saga.

Despite the main saga being over, it was reported prior to the finale that Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly signed on for a spinoff focused on Rip and Beth. The ending of the show clearly set that up with the two and Carter having their own ranch to run.

However, there's been no official comment from Sheridan or the network about a spinoff happening. Well, star Forrie J. Smith - who played Lloyd on the original series - seemed to hint something big is coming.

"Hey, Yellowstone addicts, I would stay together...Taylor Sheridan, he ain't said it's over," Smith said in an Instagram video shared Saturday.

You can watch his comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For what it's worth, Kelly Reilly also previously hinted on Instagram that the rumors of a spinoff are true with a one word response to a fan.

However, it's important to, once again, note that there's been no official word.

While Sheridan hasn't dropped an official announcement, all signs seem to be pointing that speculation of a spinoff is definitely true.

Now, is a spinoff necessary? Do fans want one? I'd definitely watch, and I'm sure it would spark plenty of debate.

At the end of the day, entertainment is business and the "Yellowstone" universe created by Taylor Sheridan is *GREAT* business for everyone involved.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for any updates that might happen, and make sure to let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.