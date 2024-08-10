Former USC Swimmer Anicka Delgado Is Already Putting Her Modeling Skills To Use After Leaving Paris

Anicka Delgado is picking up right where she left off after competing in the Summer Olympics. The former USC swimmer dropped heat on Instagram before heading to Paris, and wasted no time getting back to it after she left.

She finished 26th after competing in one heat in the Women's 50m Freestyle and didn't see any reason to stick around for the Closing Ceremony on Sunday. The 22-year-old had a vacation to get to before getting back to work.

First up was a stop in Mykonos, Greece, where Anicka activated her vacation mode and made sure to share with her followers because everyone knows these brand deals and modeling gigs aren't going to fall out of the sky.

Speaking of modeling gigs and potential brand deals, her vacation was quickly followed up with some professional quality modeling and a caption that lets everyone know she's taking a well-deserved break.

There will be "Less swimming, more lounging" until further notice.

Anicka Delgado didn't win any medals, but she did bring all she had to the Olympics

Anicka has worked hard, now it's time to play hard. There's no reason that the two-time Olympian can't create Instagram content while she does that.

She's keeping whatever momentum she acquired from her Olympic appearance going for as long as she can. Tossing up a bikini pic or two is a great way to do that.

That's not news to Anicka. She covered her trip to the Olympics from the beginning until the end. As for her performance, she had this to say, "I swam my second best time ever!!! And I could not be more proud of myself for getting here.

"Over the past two days, rather than feeling nervous and scared, I’ve felt so much peace. I’ve enjoyed every single second being here at the games and on this journey. I feel SO blessed to have made it this far. These are moments I will never forget!"

Not everyone is going home with a medal. Anicka recorded her second-best time ever and turned a few heads in the process. There aren't many who can say that either.