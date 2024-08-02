Former USC Swimmer & Model Anicka Delgado Made Some Noise On Instagram Before Heading To The Olympics

Anicka Delgado is a name at the Olympics in Paris we should all be more familiar with. Props to Zach, who always has his eye on the college ranks, for introducing us to her back in December.

The 22-year-old swimmer and model was wrapping up her final year at USC at the time. She had already competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo which, thanks to science, actually took place in 2021.

Anicka went home empty-handed as far as medals were concerned, but she had introduced herself to a new audience on the international stage. She also gained some valuable Olympic experience.

Despite being born in Minnesota, she represented Ecuador.

Before heading out to the Summer Games this time around, again to represent Ecuador - we evidently still haven’t righted that wrong - she spent some time in her element.

Swimmer Anicka Delgado Is In Paris To Make The Most Of Her Olympic Opportunity

That was last week. The focus now for Anicka, after feeding the Instagram algorithm and racking up thousands of likes for her bikini pictures, is on the Olympic competition.

She's in Paris now. She's taken her practice runs. And she's even dropped some hype content, because why the hell not? Nobody is going to hype you up better than yourself.

The prep work is done. There's nothing left to do but go out and compete. She was in her element, she has fine-tuned everything and on Saturday her name will be called.

Anicka will be hitting the pool tomorrow in Heat 7 of the Women's 50m freestyle.

I can’t tell you how she stacks up against any of the competition she's up against. It might come as a surprise to some, but I don't follow the sport of swimming all that closely.

That said, I do know talent when I see it on my Instagram feed. She's adding followers as we speak and win or lose, her trip out to Paris is going to be a successful one.