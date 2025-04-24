Former TV Weatherman In Hot Water For Allegedly Threatening To Release A Secretly Recorded Sex Tape

A former Virginia TV weatherman is in hot water for far more serious alleged crimes than failing to accurately predict the weather. He's accused of secretly filming a sex tape then threatening to release it.

Former meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick, who worked for 29News in Charlottesville, Virginia, was arrested on Tuesday in Ohio on a fugitive warrant, according to his former employer 29News.

Albemarle County Police report that he was charged with felony sexual extortion and unlawful creation of image of another. You can’t run around making secret sex tapes.

The alleged victim reported in February that they had secretly been filmed during a "consensual sexual encounter."

They also told police, according to the NY Post, that the 42-year-old Fitzpatrick had then "extorted and threatened" them with the release of the sex tape.

The former weatherman who has been accused of secretly recording a sex tape is awaiting extradition

"Investigators learned that Fitzpatrick had relocated to Ohio shortly after the investigation began," according to an Albemarle County Police news release, 29News reported.

"With the assistance of Ohio law enforcement, Fitzpatrick was arrested on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. He is currently being held in Ohio awaiting extradition to Virginia."

To make matters worse, investigators warned that there could be others out there who had a similar experience with this former TV weatherman, who left his job in Virginia in early March and relocated to Ohio.

If there are other alleged victims out there, hopefully they will come forward. Fitzpatrick's court date in Virginia will be set once he makes his way back to the state.

This isn’t the sort of hobby you hope your meteorologist is up to when they're not putting together those 7-day forecasts and trying to explain the potential for severe weather.

This has me rethinking everything I thought I knew about the local weather.