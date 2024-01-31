Former Team GB Speed Skater Cashing In On Content Since Retiring

Former Team GB speed skater Elise Christie made the move to OnlyFans within a few months of announcing her retirement. The move hasn't been an easy one in all aspects, but it's paid off for her financially.

The 33-year-old retired from speed skating after failing to qualify for the 2022 Winter Games due to an ankle injury. In September 2022, Christie announced that she was preparing for a comeback and hoping to fund the efforts to compete in the 2026 Winter Games with her OnlyFans content.

How are things going more than a year later? Well, she's making for now than she was when she was working three jobs to make ends meet.

"It's my body, I worked for this body, I didn't just get given it. So the way I see it is that I'm making money out of what I worked for," Christie said in a recent interview. "You're in control of what you do and how far you want to go."

"It took me a while to get braver with the stuff I was doing and open up about it. It was scary the first time. Now I'm in a place where I'm not worried."

Becoming more comfortable making content has been a key to her success, but it's not all fun and games. The social media aspect of her new endeavor is part of the job she doesn't enjoy.

"It's only the social media stuff I find a bit difficult. I've found taking a step away from social media is good for me. So I promote it but I'm not reading comments and thinking about what everybody is saying," she continued.

Elise Christie Doesn't Plan On Making Content Forever

"And now I make more from OnlyFans than what I made when I was working three jobs."

Missing from the conversation is the part about her comeback. Christie very well could be keeping those plans under wraps for now. Or there's the possibility that she's decided to focus her attention on content instead of competition.

Whatever the reason, she doesn't see OnlyFans as the job that takes her into retirement. She sees it as a stepping stone to what's next. Although, she admits the content game has given her happiness.

"I don't see OnlyFans as a forever thing. But I can see it benefiting my future life," Christie said. "It's the first time in my life I've been truly happy."

Whether OnlyFans funds her comeback or not doesn't really matter. Without a doubt it would have made for a great story. But selling content to strangers on the internet has brought something better, financial success and happiness. What more could you ask for?