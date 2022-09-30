Team GB Speed Skater Joining OnlyFans To Fund An Olympic Comeback

OnlyFans is making dreams come true every day. That’s what British speed skater Elise Christie is counting on anyway.

The 32-year-old British speed skater announced that she had joined the subscription-based platform in hopes of funding an Olympic comeback. She has competed in three Olympic Games for Team GB.

Elise announced her retirement when an injury kept her from competing in Beijing earlier this year. She’s now hoping some racy content will help her reach Milano Cortina 2026.

She took to Instagram to let her followers know about her new venture. She teased what subscribers can look forward to while including a link to her OnlyFans. Elise is charging $12 per month for her exclusive content.

Elise Christie/Instagram

In her three previous Olympic appearances Elise never took home a medal. Part of her desire to return to action is to change that.

Is There Anything OnlyFans Can’t Do?

While OnlyFans is going to help fund her training, she isn’t just relying on it solely. Since announcing her plans to return to speed skating she sold her home in the UK.

“I’ve made a vow I’m going to do everything I can to try to get back out at the next one,’ she told the Sun.

“I’m going to have to be going abroad realistically and then self-funding. I need some time to do that. But I’m definitely going to be getting back into shape. I’ve had three months of eating cookies.”

Funding an Olympic comeback is easily one of the best excuses I’ve heard to start an OnlyFans. It beats competing in E-scooter events, which she’s been doing since she announced her retirement from speed skating.