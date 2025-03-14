Former 'South Park' Writer Pam Brady Reveals Her Least Favorite Joke She's Ever Written

Any comedy writer has written thousands and thousands of jokes and I'm sure most can pick out a couple that are their favorites.

However, I've always found it a little bit more interesting to hear which jokes they don't like.

Well, Fox News Digital got an answer to that question from former South Park writer Pam Brady.

She worked on the show in its early seasons and helped turn it into the juggernaut of comedy and satire that it is today.

Brady also worked on the films South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut and Team America: World Police with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and has created, produced, and written all kinds of stuff, including the 2007 comedy Hot Rod, which is so funny.

So, like I said, she has written countless jokes, but when asked for her most regrettable one, she had an answer.

The joke in question was from the aforementioned film South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut and was delivered by the character Mr. Garrison.

"It was based on an old frat joke… one character said ‘I don't trust anything that bleeds for five days and doesn't die.' I remember it was just like the most misogynistic frat boy joke that I'd heard of at that point… but we're reclaiming it," Brady recalled while at SXSX to promote the animated series #1 Happy Family USA.

Alright, I get that. Still funny, but like she said, it is just a "misogynistic frat boy joke." She's written many that blow it to pieces ever since.

Brady also discussed working in comedy as a woman.

"I think there's always improvement to be made. I mean, women are 51 percent of the population, so it should always be 50 percent [females in writers' rooms]," Brady explained. "But I've been really lucky, you know, South Park's writers' room has always been 50-50, male-female… but the best part about Hollywood is that no one's keeping women out. So I never feel like… [it's] the old boys network."