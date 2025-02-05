Former Playmate Claims She's 'Bringing Sexy Back' At Pole Dancing Class

Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson came out of nowhere last month, going at it with trolls on social media. For a split second, hearing her name fall from the clouds felt like we were back in the mid-2000s.

The now 39-year-old quickly snapped me back to the current day. Her message to the trolls was she's gained weight, she's getting older, and she's not the same person who was roaming the halls of the Playboy Mansion.

Kendra isn't the reality TV star who appeared on The Girls Next Door. The message from her as she knocks on the door of her 40s was that she's "happy, healthy and at peace in life finally."

All she wants from the haters is to be left alone. The basketball mom and former Playmate turned real estate agent, then hit the gym without "feeling pressure to look a certain way."

That was seemingly it for Kendra Wilkinson's return from nowhere with a flashback inducing back-and-forth with the trolls. Then again, out of nowhere, she drops a TikTok video claiming that she's "Bringing sexy back" from a pole dancing class.

Kendra Wilkinson hits the pole on TikTok while claiming to bring sexy back

A former Playboy Playmate dancing on a pole making claims about bringing sexy back. I had to take a look. What's going on? How do we go from "leave me alone" to in heels on a pole?

I'm not sure, but I decided that I would analyze the footage. I'm not going off of what anyone else says on this one. I had to investigate for myself.

Look, I'm not an expert on pole dancing by any means, but I understand that presentation is an important component of what is taking place. Some would say it's more important than the execution of the moves itself.

Again, I'm not an expert on the intricacies of pole dancing, and I'll let the pros weigh in on that, but what Kendra lacks in skill as far as moves are concerned, she makes up for with the overall presentation.

I conclude my investigation by saying that while the sexy in this case is not all the way back, it's certainly on its way back. She isn’t the Playboy Playmate she once was, but she's almost guaranteed to be on another level when compared to any of the trolls.

So I'll side with Kendra Wilkinson, the basketball mom and real estate agent, here and the "bringing sexy back" caption. It's not back yet, but it's on its way. Let me know what you think sean.joseph@outkick.com.