Former Penthouse Pet Turned Influencer Has Been Charged With Using Dating Apps To Steal From Wealthy Older Men

Adva Lavie, a former Penthouse Pet known as Mia Ventura turned influencer, will stand trial on felony charges connected to allegations that she used social media and dating apps to burglarize wealthy older men.

FOX 11 reports that on Monday, March 23, she was held to answer on six felony counts that include first-degree residential burglary and grand theft. The alarms about her alleged activities were sounded back in October 2025.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was trying to locate more potential victims of Lavie, who holds the honor of being the first top Israeli OnlyFans model.

According to prosecutors, the 28-year-old ran her alleged "younger woman meeting wealthy older men" relationship scheme from 2023 to 2025. Posing as their girlfriend or companion allowed her access to their homes.

That's when investigators believe she did these old men dirty. They allege that she stole cash, gold, and high-end designer items from these poor guys who are trying to put the wealth they've acquired to good use.

The Former Penthouse Pet Denies All Allegations

Lavie pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. She is out of custody and wearing an ankle monitor. She has also been ordered to stay away from the victims.

"This ruling means the evidence in this case will now be presented before a jury," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said.

"At her trial, we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant exploited trust built through online relationships to gain access to victims’ homes and steal from them."

FOX 11 says Lavie's arraignment is scheduled for April 6 at the Van Nuys Courthouse. If she's convicted on all counts, she could spend almost 12 years behind bars in state prison.

For the sake of society, you hope that the allegations against her aren't true. I don’t know about you, but I'd love to think we still live in a world where wealthy older men and former Penthouse Pets can live in harmony.