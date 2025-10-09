Former Penthouse Pet Accused Of Meeting Wealthy Older Men On Dating Apps Then Burglarizing Their Homes

Police in Los Angeles would like to speak with anyone who has had a run-in with 27-year-old Adva Lavie, or, as some of you might know her, former Penthouse Pet Mia Ventura.

They allege that she's been involved in burglaries of wealthy older men. She's accused of meeting these men on social media and dating apps posing as someone interested in being their girlfriend, then burglarizing their homes.

"Suspect Lavie has been involved in a series of residential burglaries throughout LA County, targeting older men posing as a girlfriend or companion on social media dating platforms and applications," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office announced.

"She is known to drive a black Porsche SUV and white Mercedes-Benz sedan."

Police are trying to locate any other potential victims of Lavie, who the NY Post reports has claimed the prestigious honor of being the first top Israeli OnlyFans model.

Adva Lavie Denies Allegations, Claims She’s the Victim of a Shadowy Conspiracy

Anyone with a wealthy grandpa in the LA area who had their inheritance take a hit after he started rambling about having a hot girlfriend in their 20s should probably show him some pictures of the July 2023 Penthouse Pet and see if she looks familiar.

For her part, Lavie claims she's the victim of a "shadowy conspiracy," according to the Daily Mail, who spoke to her about the allegations on Thursday.

"I think when you probably hang out with someone really powerful and someone really connected, if you piss them off, it's problematic because they can really f*** you over," she told the outlet.

She added that the allegations made by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department were "all new" to her and said, "Wow, that's horrible. This is really bad, oh my God."

Lavie told them before hanging up on them that she had "no idea what to do."

I don’t think anyone would know what to do in her situation. There isn't exactly a playbook for being on the wrong side of a shadowy conspiracy being perpetrated by some really powerful and connected people.

In a show of support and remembrance for her days as a Penthouse Pet, I'm boldly going to wish her the best.