Former Ozzy Osbourne Guitarist Jake E. Lee Shot In Random Attack In Las Vegas

Legendary guitarist Jake E. Lee, best known for his work with heavy metal great Ozzy Osbourne, has been shot in what is being called a random attack in Las Vegas.

The 67-year-old was reportedly shot multiple times early Tuesday morning.

"As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting," Lee's team said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover."

Lee's team went on to say that Las Vegas police believe that the attack was completely random and occurred early in the morning while the guitarist was walking his dog.

"As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time," the statement concluded.

Man, I'm glad to hear Lee is doing alright. In the guitar world, he is one of the most underrated players in history.

Lee signed on as Ozzy Osbourne's guitar player back in 1982, and he had some massive shoes to fill. He was replacing the legendary Randy Rhoads who was killed in a plane crash that same year (Night Ranger's Brad Gillis filled in for Rhoads to finish out the tour that Ozzy was on at the time).

That's a big ask, but Lee nailed it. Don't believe me? Throw on the song "Bark At The Moon." That iconic riff and the solo? That's all him (and bassist Bob Daisley), even if Ozzy got songwriting credit.

Lee was fired from Ozzy's band in 1987 after touring in support of the album The Ultimate Sin and was replaced by another guitar legend, Zakk Wylde.

Lee went on to form the band Badlands and Red Dragon Cartel.

Here's to a speedy recovery for one of the all-time six-string greats.