Footage Of How Police Responded To New Orleans Call Should Make Every Single American Proud

Look, it's just an awful day in this country. I can't think of a worse way to start 2025. What happened in New Orleans early this morning is disgusting.

I don't love to dabble outside my lane. I very much like to stay in my lane, which is the funnier/lighter side of things. I'm a Nightcaps guy who likes to make fun of liberals and laugh at the small things in life. That's my lane, and I love it.

That being said, I do love America, and patriotism, and our law enforcement. So, when things like this happen, and we get videos on the internet like the one you're about to see, I feel obligated to share them, because it's literally the only good thing to come out of New Orleans today.

Take a look at these heroes getting the call around 3 a.m. this morning that a car had just plowed through Bourbon Street, and then look at their response.

America:

New Orleans police video goes viral for all the right reasons

Insane. I know it's their job, and cops all over this country will say exactly that when asked/commended about it, but still … I just couldn't imagine.

Police officers are a different breed. They're built totally differently, which is why they're cops. You get a call about a maniac plowing through the streets and opening fire, and you're expected to drop everything and get your ass there ASAP.

And these men and women didn't hesitate for even a second. Would I? Of course. It's human nature. But not these heroes. They headed into the lion's den, no questions asked, and didn't think about themselves for a second. Not one.

Duty called, and they answered like the heroes they are.

Again, it's a disgusting day in America and an awful way to start a new year. I hate it. I hate that I have to blog about this right now.

But thank God for heroes like this. I can't imagine where we'd be without them.