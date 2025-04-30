Flying Porta Potty Takes Out Referee Running For Cover During A Storm

Storms in Pennsylvania caused damage, knocked out power for some, and sent at least one porta potty flying through the air, which took out, at the very least, one referee.

Video of people running for cover as the strong storms arrived at what looked like a soccer game in State College, Pennsylvania captured the moment of impact.

The person filming is laughing as they're running for cover through heavy wind and precipitation, then the camera catches a porta potty on its side making its way toward them.

The porta potty isn't feet off the ground flying through the air, but it's flying nonetheless and is headed directly for a referee who doesn’t appear to see it coming at all.

The collision with the referee blows the door off the porta potty, knocks the referee to the ground and is enough to slow down the flying blue portable toilet.

Getting hit by a flying porta potty during a storm is going to make for a great story for this referee.

The official doesn’t appear to be too badly hurt by the impact and is already trying to get back to his feet by the time that portion of the clip ends. Which is good news.

You want a "I got hit by a flying porta potty" story that doesn’t involve being knocked unconscious and waking up in the hospital.

Trust me, waking up in the hospital after being knocked out isn’t as much fun as you think it is.

If I had to choose between having to deal with damage to my home or vehicle from the storm. Or being one of the more than 35,000 reported customers without power afterward. Or being hit by a flying porta potty. I'd strongly consider the flying porta potty.

It would, if I'm being honest, probably come down to how much charge my phone had left. Nobody wants to deal with the hassle of getting damage repaired, but I'd much rather have my power on, especially with a 5-year-old.

Call me a bad parent if you want, but I don’t want to have to keep him entertained in the dark with flashlights, candles, and stupid board games. No, thanks. I'll take my chances with the flying porta potty.