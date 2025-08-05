Is Flying First Class Actually Terrible? Working Class Man Reveals Honest Truth

Is flying first class worth it?

I must admit that I didn't expect to hop on X early Tuesday afternoon and see all hell breaking loose over that very simple question.

Now, to be clear, I'm a working class man from Wisconsin. I grew up in the harsh winters you have to experience to understand.

Guys like me would never be allowed to sit in first class or fly private, and if you see photos surface in the coming days from three separate flights suggesting otherwise, just understand that they're likely AI-generated in order to discredit my working-class, blue-collar roots.

Having said that, I think I can shine a light on this very polarizing topic.

Flying first class debate consumed social media.

How did we get here? Well, it all started when X user @amandamgoetz fired off the now-deleted tweet below.

Honestly, I have no idea why the tweet was deleted. It's about as vanilla as vanilla gets.

However, people were quick to jump in with a variety of different opinions.

And then there was this tweet from my good friend and old co-worker Saagar Enjeti that really sparked my interest in the topic.

Again, I'm not a first-class expert. People of my socio-economic standing are herded in the back of the plane like it's steerage on the Titanic. If I ever were in first class, it would only be to be closer to the cockpit in order to ensure nothing goes wrong in case there's some scumbag thinking about doing something stupid (happened to a different old co-worker of mine who had to go full-hero).

Having said that, I think can I offer a fair analysis here that many people will agree with.

The people in first class are awful.

I have seen (from a great distance, of course) some absurd things in first class over the years. The way I've seen people treat the flight attendants is appalling. To quote one of my mentors' favorite sayings when dealing with idiots, "Who the f**k raised you?"

I have two more memories that I always laugh about and will never forget. First, I saw an older couple in first class get into a legit screaming match with the flight attendants because they were trying to sneak on luggage that had to be checked. They were berating the poor flight attendants, and it was getting to the point I thought the cops were going to be called. Fortunately, the staff dealt with it before it got to that point.

Second, I watched a group of morons try to have a full-blown photo shoot in first class. Some people just aren't built to leave the house.

Here's another fun fact I always enjoy reminding people of. The people dressed to the nines in first class are rarely the richest. It's the random dude in his 60s wearing a t-shirt of his favorite college football team and shoes that look like they're 50 years old that is sitting on big stacks of money. Many other people are cosplaying, and it's incredibly easy to sniff out if you know what you're looking for.

Nothing makes me laugh harder than fake rich people, and I say that as a working-class man. It will never not be hilarious.

Now, having said all that, I imagine flying in first class and private is probably nice if you're left alone and nobody is there bothering you. It's not the experience. It's the people around you. It's the circus and the clown show that comes with the weird sense of entitlement people have. It's a plane, and they don't own it!

Have you ever flown first class? Let me know what it's like at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.