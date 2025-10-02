Publix Cart Heist: Woman Busted Riding Motorized Scooter To Doctor’s Appointment

You probably had an inkling that this was the case, but, yes, it happened in Florida

Now this may come as a surprise from a very handsome fella like myself who does a weekly column about complaints — by the way, be sure to check out The Gripe Report on Tuesdays — but I've got a lot of pet peeves.

One of the biggest is when someone steals a shopping cart. I get homeless people doing this because they're out of options. I don't condone it, but I get it. I'm talking about lazy people who use them to mule groceries to their apartment across the street and then just leave them sitting next to a crosswalk or in a drainage ditch.

Enraging, but we've got a woman in Florida who stole a cart — and a motorized one at that — for a reason I've certainly never heard: she had a doctor's appointment to get to.

According to WSVN, a woman was seen entering a Punta Gorda Publix grocery store and leaving riding a motorized cart. After talking to the store manager, deputies learned that she had been seen driving along a nearby road.

Obviously, those things aren't known for their speed, so deputies soon caught up with 42-year-old Robin Zick at a gas station about a mile away from the grocery store.

She was still sitting on the cart, which is valued at $2,500; way more than I would've thought — when police caught up with her, and reportedly told them that she planned on driving the cart to a medical appointment and would return it afterward.

Now, that is a new one.

I kind of feel bad… then I remember there are buses and all kinds of other stuff for situations like this one.

Zick had actually called emergency medical services before police arrived at the gas station, so she was taken to the hospital once they arrived.

She now faces a grand theft charge for allegedly making off with the motorized cart.

Now, if only we could start cracking down on people who run off with the non-motorized carts…