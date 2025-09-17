Florida Woman, Possibly Drunk, Blocks Popeyes Drive-Thru Trying To Order A Baconator: WATCH

Is it too much to ask for a Baconator with no tomato? It is if you're walking up to the drive-thru window of a Popeyes in Florida.

For starters, they don’t sell Baconators at Popeyes. That's a burger that you're going to have to find a Wendy's to get your hands on one.

The woman in this viral video doesn’t appear to know where she is, although she does know that she's at a fast food restaurant of some kind.

On top of not having a clue that she's not at a Wendy's and appearing to have had one too many that night, she's blocking the drive-thru window.

A customer who pulled up to pay for his order had to get out of his vehicle so that he could do so. He had the presence of mind to know that there was some viral gold unfolding before his eyes.

Viral TikTok Captures Late-Night Fast-Food Confusion

So he did what many out there would do and pulled out a phone to start recording the woman, who claimed she was from California. He then turned into her hype man before police arrived on the scene.

She apologized for being in his way as he got back into his vehicle after paying for his food and then tried to explain herself. She just wanted her order and a couple of quick fist bumps while she waited.

That's not too much to ask. Instead of explaining to her that she wasn’t at a Wendy's, he played into her not getting her food.

With someone on her side, she showed off some of her dance moves, then had an officer escort her away from the window. He didn’t have much time for her nonsense.

He asked what she was doing and as soon as he heard the words "Baconator meal," he escorted her over to the sidewalk. It's unclear if she was arrested or not.

The man's girlfriend, who posted the video on TikTok, said in the comments the woman "walked away and fell in the bushes."