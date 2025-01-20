Florida Woman Arrested After Drugs Found In Her 'Definitely Not A Bag Full Of Drugs' Bag

Florida women have been on a roll lately. Between the viral Hooters waitress and the woman who took a dump on the floor of a Family Dollar, the ladies of the Sunshine State are finding new ways to entertain with their encounters with law enforcement.

That last one was a contribution from a Central Florida woman who was arrested over the weekend for the second time in the new year. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, as reported by FOX 35, Teryn Acri was taken to jail on several drug-related charges.

Deputies arrested the 31-year-old during a traffic stop on Saturday. She was the passenger in the vehicle that the driver consented to be searched. Acri had several bags with her, including one labeled "Definitely Not A Bag Full Of Drugs."

The deputies decided to check just in case the labeling on the bag was meant to throw them off. Wouldn’t you know it? The bag had drugs in it.

This Florida woman is racking up arrests early in 2025

Deputies found methamphetamine, needles, narcan (you really can't be too careful), digital scales, small baggies, cut straws and other items associated with drugs in that bag and her other bags.

This wasn’t the first time someone has been busted with drugs in that type of bag, and it's not likely to be the last. Speaking of that, this shockingly wasn't Acri's first arrest either.

Less than two weeks prior to her arrest over the weekend, she was arrested on similar charges during a different traffic stop. Two drug arrests within a couple of weeks. What a start to 2025 for this Florida woman.

No mention of a "Definitely Not A Bag Full Of Drugs" bag during that arrest. If it was a recent addition to her collection, it didn’t help her avoid arrest. It was worth a shot.