Florida Teacher Arrested After Police Found Him Passed Out In Campus Parking Lot Behind Wheel Of Crashed Car

An eighth grade language arts teacher kicked off the school year with some excitement for the community in Spring Hill, Florida after he was found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle following a crash in the school's parking lot.

On the second day of school, 32-year-old Philip Scire was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reports.

This first on the scene of the single-vehicle crash into a fence located in the rear parking lot of the school was the school's resource officer.

The officer, reports FOX 13, found Scire unconscious sitting behind the wheel with his vehicle still in gear. There were also several single-serve alcohol containers in the vehicle within his reach.

That's quite the between classes one-man party. The teacher did not return to class; he was instead taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Florida Teacher Arrested on Second Day of School, Crash Initially Called a Medical Situation

Officers noted the smell of alcohol on Scire's breath. Several attempts to get him to submit to a blood draw to determine his blood alcohol level and find out if he was under the influence of anything else were unsuccessful.

He repeatedly declined, and after the hospital cleared him, he was charged with DUI and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. According to the Independent, Scire has been placed on administrative leave.

The Hernando County School District initially called the crash "a medical situation" and is waiting for the results of an ongoing investigation into the crash to determine the next steps. All things considered, it could have been much worse.

Nobody appears to have been hurt, other than the fence and any damage to the vehicle, and it's not like he was running a fight club in his classroom.

There's a lot of excitement surrounding this now, but it will be long gone by the time the end of the school year rolls around. Who knows what else the school year has in store for us in Florida?