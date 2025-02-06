Florida Stripper Arrested For Battery With A Banana During Altercation At A 7-Eleven

A Florida stripper ended up behind bars last week after a trip to a 7-Eleven, near the Clearwater strip club where she earns a living, turned into battery with a banana.

Police say that 22-year-old Caltaeviya Turner got into a "verbal altercation" with a 30-year-old female employee at the convenience store. There was then an exchange of "derogatory comments towards each other," reports The Smoking Gun.

As verbal altercations at the local 7-Eleven tend to do, this one escalated to the point that Turner "became irate." What happened next was laugh out loud funny. She grabbed a banana off the counter and fired it at the employee, hitting her in the face.

The banana must have something on it because, according to the arrest report, the employee was struck "on the cheek bone and left a minor abrasion." That or this was a 7-Eleven banana and not the fleshed piece of produce you could run across.

The banana in question was reportedly not seized as evidence. Turner, however, wasn’t as lucky. She was arrested for battery and booked into the county jail on the misdemeanor count.

This isn’t this Florida stripper's first run-in with the law

The 7-Eleven location where this all went down is about 4 miles away from Baby Dolls, the Clearwater gentleman’s club she works at, assuming she still has her job. She likely missed a shift or two following the arrest because she was being held without bond.

The banana to the face of a convenience store employee was a violation of her probation for a grand theft conviction on her record. Turner reportedly stole around $800 worth of merchandise from a Walmart.

TSG reports that Turner had also been arrested recently for resisting arrest and for providing police with a fake name while they were responding to a trespass call at the strip club. At the time of her alleged banana battery she was out on $1,000 bond from that case.

The lesson to be learned from this is you can’t throw bananas at people at a 7-Eleven if you're free on bond from a prior arrest. Think of all the poor strip club customers missing out on their favorite stripper while she's behind bars.