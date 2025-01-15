Florida Sheriff Issues Fiery Message To Trump About Disgustingly Woke Federal Policies

Another day, another example of the great, big, beautiful, free, warm (except lately), unlocked down state of Florida leading the way.

This time, it comes from a legend – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. An absolute monster down here. A badass. A no-nonsense, unwoke, Law & Order Sheriff who, frankly, despises all the disgusting DEM policies he has to deal with on a daily basis.

That's right. Even down here in beautiful Florida, we have to deal with Lib madness. I know, it's shocking, but true. Ron DeSantis has cut most of the red tape BS, but still, some slithered it's way on through.

For example, as Sheriff Grady explains, the federal woke practices put in place when he and his fellow officers catch an illegal immigrant who has committed a crime:

Be more like Sheriff Judd!

My God. Amazing. Grady Judd is such a badass. He's a legend down here, for obvious reasons. You think he's excited for Donald Trump to officially retake the White House next week?

He's had to abide by disgusting Democratic rules for years now. No more. That's why Sheriff Judd is sending this message to Team Trump today. Right now. He wants Law & Order restored at all levels, especially when the real fun begins next week.

How awful does all of that sound, by the way? How ass-backward is this country right now? Lunacy. We're so lost. Having to cater to an illegal immigrant who has committed a crime by asking them how they identify, and who they'd like to search them, is legit insane. What are we doing here?

But Polk County's Grady Judd ain't having it for much longer. Five more days, and it's time to get this country back on track. Once again, Florida plans to lead the way.

Enjoy it now, Libs. Winter is coming.

"Listen, to those of you who are writing for the Trump administration, get that crap outtttt."

Don't worry, Sheriff. They will.