Florida Sheriff Hits Press Conference With Drug Dealer's $50K 'Drip' After Massive Bust

Polk County (Florida) Sheriff Grady Judd doesn't mess around, and reminded everyone of that when he rolled into a press conference with some serious drip.

Drip that was once the proud possession of a since-busted drug dealer.

If you're not familiar with Polk County, allow me to set the stage for you a little. It's a massive county that occupies most of the space between Orlando and Tampa, and if we're being honest, it's home to the kind of Florida that you read about in the news.

It's great.

And Sheriff Judd is the man in charge of keeping criminals off the streets of Winter Haven, Auburndale, Lakeland, Bartow, and beyond, and he does it well.

But Judd is known beyond the county's borders for his unique approach to press conferences and social media, and boy, did he have a gem this week.

As is typical of law enforcement agencies that have just completed a massive drug bust, Sheriff Judd was on hand to announce that 32 suspects were arrested in connection with an illegal drug trafficking operation, per Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

Many of the suspects have been dealing drugs for years and have been in prison before. The investigation began when drugs sold by some of the suspects were found to have killed a 65-year-old woman.

However, Sheriff Judd decided to start by showing off a gold chain that had been taken from one of the suspects.

I love it.

You take that many alleged/previously-convicted criminals off the street and that much dope, go ahead and take a victory lap, sheriff!

This might kickstart a trend of sheriffs opening press conferences with props like a Carrot Top show at the Luxor.

I kind of like that idea.