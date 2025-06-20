Florida Proposes 'Alligator Alcatraz' Location To Detain Illegal Immigrants

The abandoned airport facility is located in the Florida Everglades and surrounded by alligators and pythons.

Florida has offered the Trump Administration an area filled with alligators and pythons to be dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" and used as a detention center for illegal immigrants.

"Alligator Alcatraz. We're ready to go," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier pitched earlier this week the turning of an old airport facility into a temporary detention facility surrounded by Earth's gnarliest and most dangerous creatures.



‘ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ’ GAINING MOMENTUM

"Florida’s been leading on immigration enforcement, supporting the Trump administration and ICE efforts to detain and deport criminal aliens," Uthmeier continued. "The Governor tapped state leaders to identify places for new temporary detention facilities. I think this is the best one."

The proposed site would be a "virtually abandoned" airport located in the Florida Everglades that is currently being used as a Miami-Dade-Collier law enforcement training facility. The 39 square miles of land would be able to house 1,000 detainees and could be ready to go 30 to 60 days after construction.

The big sell? Not having to pay for a lot of perimeter police power, as Uthmeier boasted, "There’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide."

FACILITY WOULD HOLD UP TO 1,000 DETAINEES

A quick, cheap, and efficient proposal made by a politician? In this day and age? Talk about a rare win, even if it is the 2025 equivalent of a medieval moat. Hard to get in, but also hard to get out! Chess, not checkers, everyone!

And probably just wild enough for President Trump (who loves stirring up controversy via unorthodox ways) to go along with!