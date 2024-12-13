Florida Mom Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Health Insurance Company: 'You're Next'

Brianna Boston, 42, was arrested in Florida this week after allegedly threatening BlueCross BlueShield after she claims the insurance giant denied her medical claims.

According to the arrest affidavit, Boston called the insurance company to complain about the rejection and ended the call by warning, "Delay, deny, depose. You people are next."

Boston's threat echoed the words ("delay, deny, depose") found on shell casings at the scene of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's murder. Police say Boston told them she learned the words from the "news" after his shooting.

As Mediaite noted, the words appear to be a nod to the 2010 book "Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It."

"[H]ealthcare companies played games and deserved karma from the world because they are evil," the affidavit quoted Boston as saying.

"She readily admitted that, ‘Yeah that’s exactly what I said but I didn’t mean anything by it’," Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said. "Well, you don’t get to pull that back after you say it."

The woman is unstable, despite being a mother of three. That's obvious. But she was, admittedly, radicalized by the shooting of a healthcare executive. If nothing else, that ought to shine a light on how evil the likes of Taylor Lorenz are when they literally celebrate Thompson's murder.

Last week, Lorenz shared posts on Bluesky calling murder suspect Luigi Mangione a "hero" and one asking subscribers to threaten other healthcare executives with the words "you're next."

Like Mangione, online communities are turning Brianna Boston into a type of folk hero. A GoFundMe page for Boston was created on Friday morning, titled "Free Briana Boston: Fund Her Legal Battle."

The page's organizer, Mark Mendoza, is asking supporters of Boston – apparently, they exist – to help fund her $100,000 bond.

"In Lakeland, FL, a woman has been arrested for using her freedom of speech because it scared capital. Never mind the millions of Americans who fear for their lives because of the crooks that deny, delay life-saving tests, medication, and treatments so they can grow even more wealthy. This money is to pay her bond and get her a solid legal defense," the page reads.

Got it.

That's where we are as a society: murdering healthcare CEOs is celebrated and those who threaten CEOs are the victims.