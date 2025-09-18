COURTROOM CHAOS: Florida Man Tries To Attack Judge

This wasn't as bad as the 2024 Nevada judge attack, but it didn't look good for a minute

A Florida man who was in court for a routine hearing in front of a judge decided to catch even more charges when he spit at the judge and then tried to attack him while handcuffed.

Let's go to the wild footage that might remind you of the crazy scene a few years ago in Las Vegas when the suspect jumped over the bench to attack a judge.

McCullough is now being charged with "corruption by threat and battery on a judge / person over 65," the sheriff's office reports.

Now, let's go back to 2024 when Deobra Redden flew off the handle like Ray Lewis trying to murder a running back in the hole. Instead of Ray Ray trying to murder Jerome Bettis, Deobra was attacking judge Mary Kay Holthus.

Redden, who said he was mentally unwell at the time, received a 26-year prison sentence for his attack.

"I’m not a bad person, I’m not an evil guy," Redden told a different judge who was called in to handle his case. "I’m not making excuses for my actions, but I’m saying I’m not a bad person and I know that I did not intend to kill Mary Kay Holthus, I know I cared about her well-being," he added.

As for McCullough, it's unclear how long he'll get. At this point, he's innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.