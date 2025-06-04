Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Pool Floats For Sexual Gratification

If you think your pool floats are safe in your backyard this summer, think again. I don’t know what the odds are that they'll be stolen by a guy who wants to have sex with them, but there is a chance of that taking place.

That's especially true if you live in Florida near 41-year-old Christopher Monnin, who has had several pool-float theft-related incidents over the years. His last arrest was in 2019 when he was found storing about 75 pool floats in a vacant house. He pleaded guilty this week on the eve of his criminal trial that was scheduled to start on Monday.

The collection of the pool floats had been months in the making. According to a police report of the 2019 incident, "In the past 7 months, the city of Palm Bay has been plagued with burglaries in which the suspect cuts the screen or otherwise enters a victim's back pool deck area and steals only pool floats."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Who needs 75 pool floats? This Florida man evidently. Monnin admitted using them to sexually gratify himself. He was facing the possibility of prison time before pleading guilty to theft and burglary charges.

A judge handed down a two-year "community control" sentence, according to The Smoking Gun. It's an intensive form of probation that is comparable to house arrest. After that he'll be placed on eight more years of standard probation.

The Florida man has a history of getting busted with other peoples' pool floats

Monnin, who spent eight months in county jail before he was released on bond, was also fined $840. The 2019 arrest took place after a Palm Bay officer spotted him riding a bike at 1:30 am while carrying a "white garbage bag full of what he identified as deflated pool floats."

There were several reports of stolen pool floats in the Palm Bay area at the time, and he became the prime suspect. Monnin reportedly admitted to swiping the floats and showed officers the vacant house across the street from his own residence where he stored them.

They found about 75 pool floats of varying shapes and sizes. He wasn’t picky. He reportedly told the police he "sexually gratifies himself with the floats and does this instead of raping women."

The 2019 arrest wasn’t his first time being busted for the theft of pool floats. Monnin has prior convictions of burglary, theft, loitering and prowling, and violating probation, according to The Smoking Gun.

His prior burglary convictions, in 2007 and 2008, also involved stealing pool floats. He was found in 2017 loitering and prowling with an inflatable raft in the basket of his bike.

Wow. That's quite the career of pool floats-related crime. Best of luck to him, and hopefully he's able to start purchasing his own pool floats.