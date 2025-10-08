Florida Man Found With Thermos 'Up The Exit Ramp' After Arrest Following Calls He Was Naked In Park Bathroom

A call about a middle-aged man hanging out in the bathroom of a public park in Florida naked took a bizarre turn once the man stepped into the jail's body scanner.

Unbeknownst to the officer who had arrested him, this Florida man was packing. The scanner didn’t find any weapons or drugs, it found a thermos.

That's right, as the internet's favorite sheriff, Grady Judd of Polk County, described it, 51-year-old Walter Frymire had put the thermos "up the exit ramp."

The whole encounter with Frymire started with a complaint about a naked man at the park. Judd said, "We got a call that he was naked inside of a restroom at a public park, so we asked – is he naked or buck naked?"

He explained, "You can be naked and still have your socks on, but if you’re buck naked you are totally naked."

By the time the deputy had arrived at the park, the thermos-packing man had put all of his clothes back on, FOX Atlanta reports. Instead of arresting Frymire, the deputy issued a trespass warning and sent him on the way.

Deputies Discover What This Florida Man Was Really Hiding

He decided to ignore the break he was given and hop on the train tracks in order to trespass again. This time the deputy arrested him.

That's when the deputy finds out that Frymire has plenty of prior experience with law enforcement. He had been arrested 25 times with five trips to state prison under his belt.

In addition to his trespassing, he was also found to be in possession of meth at the time of his arrest, which could explain how he was walking around with a thermos inside him.

Judd said when they asked Frymire what he was doing with a thermos crammed up his butt, he said they were told, "'Well, I put that inside my body.' And he didn’t swallow it, twenty-four hours earlier."

Judd believes that the arrest and subsequent thermos in butt discovery likely saved the man's life despite the fact that he had threatened to kill the deputy for arresting him.

A trip to the hospital followed the discovery and a specialist had to remove it. Judd explained, "It was quite the ordeal, but he’s thermos-less in the county jail today."

And just like that, this Florida man story has a happy ending. You can see the body scanner image of the thermos inside Walter Frymire's body in the sheriff's recap video of the bizarre arrest below.