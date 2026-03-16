Florida Man Arrested For Golf Cart DUI After Wife Fell Out On The Way Home From Day Of 'Partying At The Club'

Earlier this month, a day of "partying at the club" for a husband and wife in Florida took a turn that landed him in handcuffs and her in a hospital.

North Port Police responded to a call around 9:30 pm on March 1 of a woman who had fallen out of a golf cart, reports local ABC affiliate My Sun Coast. She had hit her head and was unconscious and unresponsive.

Her husband, James Prante, was still behind the wheel of his golf cart, according to officers, when they arrived. He told them that the couple had been "partying at the club" since noon.

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They were on their way home before his wife fell out of the golf cart and hit her head on the pavement. She was taken to a local hospital as a trauma patient.

As for Prante, officers detected a strong odor of alcohol, WFLA reports, and they suspected him of DUI. Officers also noticed empty containers in the golf cart and decided to conduct roadside sobriety tests, which he failed.

Breath Tests Reportedly Show His Blood Alcohol Was More Than Double The Legal Limit

My Sun Coast added that breath samples he submitted revealed blood alcohol concentrations of 0.197 and 0.194, more than double the legal limit.

The Florida man was then arrested and charged with DUI with serious bodily injury. He has since been released on bond.

A few days after the accident, his wife was still in the hospital, but reported to be in stable condition.

"Instances like this are very rare; most residents in golf cart communities use them safely," the North Port Police Department said of the incident.

That's another way of saying, don't mistake a golf cart for some magical form of transportation that will get you home safely if you're hammered.

You're still driving it and can easily toss your wife out of it after a day of partying at the local club.