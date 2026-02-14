Florida Man Approached By Cops Claims He's 'George Costanza'

A fairly large portion of television enthusiasts often circle back to one of the greatest comedies of all time, "Seinfeld." With its borderline psychotic but lovable characters, hilariously relatable mundane situations, and endless supply of top-tier quotes, the show truly stands the test of time.

And while we all like spending time with "Seinfeld" characters, it’s not every day we come across someone claiming to be a "Seinfeld" character. But that’s exactly what police in Clearwater, Florida encountered on Feb. 12 when they approached a 30-year-old transient with a warrant out for his arrest.

According to an arrest report, the man "matched the description of a subject with an active arrest warrant" and "when asked his name, the defendant responded with ‘George Costanza.’"

The gall of this impostor! To quote the REAL George Costanza, "The jerk store called. They’re running out of YOU!" I mean, you can’t just claim to be the legendary latex salesman for Vandelay Industries without any proof. But unlike Costanza, who comes "from a long line of quitters," this guy just wouldn’t give up.

The arrest report says, "The defendant was asked approximately 4 times while in custody to identify himself and still refused." Clearly, this man doesn’t care about one of Costanza’s core life philosophies: "You know, we're living in a society! We're supposed to act in a civilized way!"

But hey, at least he really does embody the heart and soul of George Costanza. Was there anybody better at pretending to be someone that he’s not? From the aforementioned latex salesman, to an architect, to assistant to the traveling secretary for the New York Yankees (he really held this job, but it was totally a "fake it till you make it" situation), George was always a world-class phony. And this dude certainly lives up to that expectation.

He was eventually identified via facial recognition and promptly transported to county jail. So, I guess you could say it was a pretty terrible ending… just like the series finale of "Seinfeld."