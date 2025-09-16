Credit goes to both sides for keeping this fight clean. That's SEC sportsmanship.

Florida might've lost the game, but it won the pregame parking lot fight against LSU.

Let's go to Baton Rouge where we find Gators fans fighting the locals before the two teams faced off Saturday at Tiger Stadium.

The big news here, besides the home team losing the fight, is that it appeared to be pretty even and nobody got shot or stabbed. We're talking an old-fashioned fistfight with a couple of MMA moves mixed in, but nothing that screams these guys train in ground and pound.

Yes, the numbers eventually get tough for the LSU boys, but that's because one of the guys runs off after getting his ribs beat in.

Do you have context? EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

Instant observations:

Not a single woman started screaming "STOOOOPPPPPPPPPPPP" That was refreshing. Like they've ever stopped a testosterone-fueled fistfight by yelling STOOOOPPPPPPP. It's NEVER happened. I have to give the guy in the orange shirt credit. He didn't look like a guy who wants to fight, but he wasn't about to let his boys down. Great camera work by the guy on TikTok. He even zoomed in on the action like a pro. It's the little things that make these videos better. Thank you. Not that it matters, but chatGPT believes the fight took place in an LSU ag lot near the John M. Parker Agricultural Coliseum. I'm curious if GPT is right based simply on analyzing a screenshot. Can anyone confirm this fight location. Is my GPT assistant a genius?

Overall, not a bad start to the SEC season. It was a clean fight, the cops didn't have to stop it and nobody got shot.

It was a good day.