IHOP Waitress Arrested For Feeling Up A Customer

A Florida IHOP waitress’ “customer service" ended with an arrest after an alleged assault on a diner.

Maybe it was the implementation of improper customer service techniques. Maybe it was overcompensating for a tip.

Or maybe it was even the "indication of alcohol influence" that turned a waitress' shift at a Florida IHOP earlier this month into a trip to jail.

IHOP Waitress’ Customer Service Ends in Handcuffs

According to police, reports The Smoking Gun, 26-year-old Allie May Wright went too far and ended up allegedly assaulting a 51-year-old female customer of hers.

The customer said she went into the restaurant, sat in a booth, and was waited on by Wright. She said that the IHOP waitress started calling her a "sexy cunt" and gave her a milkshake she didn’t order.

The "sexy cunt" nickname didn’t just give those offended by being called "sweetheart" by waitresses no legs to stand on; it continued being offered up by the waitress, police say.

Wright is then accused of sitting in the booth on the bench next to the woman and rubbing her back, arm, and outside of her right breast. She was even seen resting her head on the woman's shoulder.

This isn’t customer service. This isn’t how you go about getting a good tip. The woman didn’t know the waitress and told police that she "did not give her permission to touch her."

Police added in the arrest affidavit that the incident had been recorded on the IHOP surveillance cameras. Wright was arrested after the interaction on simple battery and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.