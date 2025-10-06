Florida Firefighter Arrested For Dumping 75 'Possibly Used' Tampons On Ex's Lawn Because He Had New Girlfriend

A firefighter out of Orange County, Florida, was put on paid leave on Friday after being accused of stalking her ex by dumping a bunch of "possibly used" tampons on his lawn.

The alleged dumping of what some reports say were 75 and others say were more than 100 tampons was allegedly due to the fact that she had found out that her ex had a new girlfriend.

Gabrielle Franze had the finger pointed at her right away by her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend. The new girlfriend contacted the Volusia County Sheriff's Office on September 30 to report that her boyfriend had woken up to a pile of tampons on his front lawn.

A pile of tampons that were "stained red as if they were possibly used." I don’t think this is what they mean when they say love will make you do crazy things, but this is definitely a move that would be considered crazy.

Police say, according to the affidavit reports Law & Crime, that they reviewed security camera footage showing a pickup driving past the house around 10 pm on September 29.

They allege a woman sat in the bed of the truck, waited until the coast was clear, then jumped out and tossed the tampons on the lawn. License plate readers verified that Franze's vehicle was in the area prior to the incident.

The Family That Dumps Tampons Together, Stays Together

Franze denied even knowing where her ex lived when officers confronted her at her home. She eventually admitted to dumping the tampons at his house, but claimed it wasn’t her idea.

According to the affidavit, she says her mom and aunt came up with the plan. They all then purchased the tampons and painted them red to make them look as if they had been used. They then drove to her ex's place and dumped them.

The firefighter was arrested and has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor stalking, as police say the old "possibly used" tampon in the yard trick was done with the "sole purpose to harass."

You could argue that there was some comedic value as well to the tossing of the tampons. I don’t think it will help, but it could be worth noting.