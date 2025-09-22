Florida Escort Arrested For Alleged Bizarre Silly String Attack That Left Man With A Forehead Laceration

You want to get weird? Let's get a little weird on a Monday in September, which happens to be the first day of fall. We're going to head down to Florida, where it just might be illegal to have too many consecutive hours without something bizarre happening.

One of those bizarre moments took place last Thursday night around 9 pm at the OCC Road House bar in Clearwater. Police say that 48-year-old Krystl Watts sprayed a man with Silly String before throwing the empty can at him.

There's no reason for the alleged attack given and police didn’t indicate whether the two knew each other prior to the incident. The can left 33-year-old Jessee Hammock with a "laceration to the left side of the forehead."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Did he need medical treatment? That's anyone's guess, as that information didn’t make it into the criminal complaint. What is known is that Watts was arrested for battery and spent the night in jail before being released on $1,000 on Friday.

Just in time for the weekend. The use of Silly String leading to an arrest would be random and weird enough, but this is Florida and you have to always expect the unexpected.

Police say Silly String assault led to battery charge — but that’s not all

According to The Smoking Gun, the phone number listed in her court records is also listed on an escort website. When I read that, I knew I had to reach into my drawer and pull out the Big J suspenders for this one.

I did that, and I was able to find the court records, the phone number listed, and confirm that it's also listed on an escort site.

As TSG points out, she appears to be going by the name Taylor on the site, which is not listed among her aliases, where she revealed that she "is back in the saddle, and ready to ride." Here she is in some (safe for work) work attire.

There doesn’t appear to be any mention of Silly String on the site as she mentions she's "No drama, no stress, no games, no problem."