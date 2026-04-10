Florida AG Fires Warning Shot At Woke Miss America's Trans Rule

Did Miss America break state laws in Florida by requiring a female to sign a contract that would force her to compete against biological males?

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is checking his law books to see if the wokes at Miss America and Miss Florida have violated state laws with a rule where contestants are "forced" to compete against men.

In what can be clearly classified as a warning shot to the beauty pageant organizers, Uthmeier took to Twitter on Friday to announce that his team is investigating a contract that Miss North Florida 2025 Kayleigh Bush was asked to sign as part of her title.

I have learned that your organization, Miss America IP, Inc. ("Miss America"), along with its state affiliate, Miss Florida Scholarship Program, Inc. ("Miss Florida"), stripped Kayleigh Bush of her title as Miss North Florida 2025, as well as her scholarship, and barred her from moving to the next stage of competition for refusing to sign a contract that would require her to compete against men," Uthmeier wrote to Miss America CEO Robin Fleming.

The AG believes the real issue here is that Miss Florida's rules clearly state on its website that contestants must "be a female," to compete.

"Despite advertising that Miss America and Miss Florida are beauty competitions open only to female competitors, your organizations misled Kayleigh and the public by allowing certain men to compete as well. This bait-and-switch tactic may violate Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act ("FDUTPA")," Uthmeier added.

Bush claims she signed an initial contract with Miss America, but four weeks after she won her crown, a new contract was introduced and she was asked to sign that one. According to a Miss America contract that has been uploaded to the Internet, the new language used states that "women" includes those born female or "an individual who has fully completed Sex Reassignment Surgery via Vaginoplasty (from male to female)."

READ: Beauty Queen Slams Miss America Over Trans Policy: 'They Can't Even Define What A Woman Is'

Kayleigh refused to sign the new contract and was stripped of her title.

Based on Uthmeier's letter to Miss America, the State of Florida seems intent to test just how woke pageants want to remain.

"Here, Miss America and Miss Florida made false and misleading representations about their beauty competitions. Both organizations made statements advertising that only females can compete, when in fact men are apparently also permitted to compete," the AG concluded.

How big of a deal is this?

Most of the trans action has been on the Miss USA circuit. In 2024, a biological male going by the name Bailey Anne Kennedy won the state crown. A biological male going by the name Kataluna Enriquez is looked at as the trailblazer in this world. In 2021, Enriquez became Miss Nevada USA.

Meanwhile, the Miss America circuit made headlines in 2023 when trans Brían Nguyen won a New Hampshire pageant. "In the 100 year history of Miss America, I have officially become the FIRST transgender titleholder within the Miss America Organization," Nguyen wrote on Instagram.

Bush was told to compete against contestants like Nguyen or she could hit the road.

What would you do in this situation?