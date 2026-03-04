Florida Dad Explains Why His Son Is Entering The 8U Transfer Portal & The World Of 2nd Grade NIL Culture

A Florida father pulls back the curtain on the "super team" culture of 8U football, explaining why his son Tonka is hitting the portal to find a program where he is "celebrated, not tolerated."

From gas cards and guaranteed jersey numbers to "preferred" spots on elite rosters, a professionalized culture is taking over youth sports.

This isn't high school sports we're talking about. This is the reality for seven and eight-year-old football players in Florida where the NIL and transfer portal culture of college football has made its way to second-graders.

For one father of a seven-year-old boy, the pressure is officially on to either evolve with the game of youth football "or get left behind." That's the reality as Juan Rodriguez sees it for his son, "Tonka," who played the 2025 season for the Kowboys franchise.

In a now-viral Instagram post on Tonka's Instagram account — 4,300 followers — Juan announced that his son has entered the transfer portal and is looking for 8U opportunities in the fall.

That opportunity, as Juan explains, could also come with an NIL deal. Juan believes this is just the evolution of the game in Florida where "super teams" treat eight-year-olds as blue-chip prospects.

"Here in Florida, football is a way of life. This is a primary football state, and some of the best talent in the country comes out of here starting as young as 5U and continuing all the way through high school," Juan explained to OutKick. "At every level, elite players, whether skill positions or linemen, are being actively recruited by coaches and organizations.

"Stacked teams and ‘super teams’ are a real part of this era. Coaches and programs are offering everything from gas cards and help with bills during the season, to weekly allowances, free registration, equipment, and more."

That's right, the vision of NIL deals for 8U is taking shape. It's not in the form of TV commercials — not yet — but financial benefits are there for the taking and Juan isn't blind to that part of the evolution he speaks of.

"Parents are driving two or three hours at times just to get their kids to practice, often for a team located in an entirely different city. That's the commitment level we're seeing now," he explains.





"And it's not just football this environment trickles down to cheerleading as well. Those girls are elite too, and they're being recruited just as hard."

Why aren't we just letting kids play in their local leagues and call it a day? Juan says his parenting style is that "You have to want more for your child."

And with that, you have to push harder than the other families. He believes loyalty to one program is a recipe for disaster in youth sports.

"The game evolves every single day, and you either evolve with it or get left behind. In power states like Florida, Georgia, Texas, and California, there's always another kid out there working harder, getting seen more, building a bigger presence," Tonka's dad told OutKick.

"So while things like a youth transfer portal, NIL, and social media exposure may seem ‘crazy’ for a 7-year-old, it's the culture/politics of the game today to get your athlete exposed to the best opportunities. You either adapt or get left behind. From Tonka's IG, I have been able to build so many relationships and get him in some great camps, tournaments, showcases, all-star games, etc."

Tonka's resume:

Athletes United Classic All star Game

RnR youngstars showcase

RnR Super showcase

Coach Mac All American Bowl

D1 Nation All Star game

AAU Nationals

USA flag Nationals

Isn't this just parents living vicariously through their children and creating a world they wish they'd lived in?

Juan sees it differently. He believes setting up your son or daughter to be in a position to succeed if they stick with a sport is the real benefit here. "Are college coaches following 7 and 8 year olds right now? Probably not. But as that kid continues to develop, make plays, grow, and build a name, they'll be on the radar much faster than the kid who waits until they're 15 or 16 to start. That's just my take," he says.

To his credit, Juan provided OutKick with a bigger and better blueprint for his parenting philosophy in regards to sports than anyone I've ever dealt with in this world. Crush Juan all you want, and there are many absolutely destroying him on social media, he writes with deep conviction about this path he's on with Tonka.

"At the end of the day, Tonka decides where he wants to play. He loves being on the field with his friends and he has friends on multiple teams. Throughout the year, whether it's preseason games, fall or travel ball, all-star games, showcases, or tournaments, he ends up playing with many of them at some point," Juan told me.

As for signing day and Tonka's ultimate decision, dad says "we'll announce soon enough."

There doesn't seem to be an official cut-off date when the 8U Florida football portal closes.

Where will Tonka sign?

"We will go where we're celebrated, not just tolerated," Juan assures me. "But I can give you a few possible destinations: ABG 2.0 (Lakes Vikings), TTG (West Orlando Jags), HOA (House of Athletes), or we may step over to Pop Warner for a year and return to Florida Elite which is widely considered the top youth league in the nation after a full season of development."

What will signing day look like? Stay tuned.



