Flight Attendant Shares Dirty Secret Passengers Aren't Supposed To Know, And It's Great News: WATCH

Ordering during drink service might be more liberal than passengers realize.

A flight attendant is going viral online for all the right reasons, and her advice is spectacular news.

We all know that the flying experience these days is atrocious. People dress like clowns at the airports wearing sweats or worse. Everyone is rude. Nobody is smiling and having a good time.

I might be one of the rare humans on the planet who actually enjoys flying once you're in the air, but everything prior to take off is generally a disaster.

Anyone who says otherwise is almost certainly lying. Having said that, what if there was a trick that could make the entire experience much better?

Buckle up for some great advice going viral on TikTok.

Flight attendant shares awesome drink service advice.

One of the best parts about the flights is drink service, especially in first class. Now, as a working-class man, you all know I'd probably be tazed before I was allowed anywhere near first class, other than when asked to secure the plane from potential threats.

However, I do know drink service can get a bit touchy. Sometimes it feels like you're being a burden, despite forking over a small fortune for a ticket.

TikTok user @danimogo3, who is a flight attendant, wants passengers to know you should mix it up and get as creative as possible when ordering drinks. She dropped a viral video encouraging people to get whatever they want, such as a rum and hot chocolate, even if her fellow flight attendants don't want this advice out there.

Give the awesome video a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Her fellow flight attendants might not love her sharing this advice, but I certainly do. I have a (blue-collar and working class) flight later today, and I might test the hell out of this theory.

No more standard beers. We're getting creative. We're going to see how far we can actually take this advice.

I mean, can we start ordering cocktails like we're at a fancy Washington, D.C. restaurant? Is an Old Fashion too far?

I guess we're about to find out in a few hours.

Also, turns out Dani has a pretty impressive social media presence. I didn't realize that flight attendants had this kind of energy.

I guess you learn something new every single day!

What do you think of the drink service advice she shared? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.