First-Of-Its-Kind, Bright Orange Shark Spotted In The Caribbean: PHOTOS

A bright orange nurse shark with white eyes was spotted off the coast of Costa Rica, marking the first documented case of xanthism in sharks in the Caribbean.

There are orange animals in the world that blend in with their surroundings. Tigers in tall grass. Monarch butterflies in fall foliage.

And then there’s this nurse shark off the coast of Costa Rica that looks like it swam straight out of a Home Depot paint bucket.

The six-foot-long shark was caught during a sport fishing trip near Tortuguero National Park and immediately turned heads — for obvious reasons. Instead of the usual brownish-grey coloring that helps nurse sharks blend into the seabed, this one was orange.

Like, Neyland Stadium at kickoff orange.

Scientists say the shark’s color is caused by a rare skin condition called xanthism, or xanthochromism, which gives animals a yellow-orange glow due to a lack of red pigment. This shark also had white eyes with no visible irises, suggesting a case of albinism, too.

It’s the first recorded case of xanthism in cartilaginous fish (like sharks, rays and skates) in the Caribbean. Unfortunately for this little guy, the bright coloring makes animals more visible and therefore more vulnerable to predators in the wild.

The shark was released after being photographed.

Researchers say more studies are needed to understand what caused this genetic mutation, though diet and environment could also play a role.

Either way, the takeaway is clear: nature is wild. And Go Vols.

