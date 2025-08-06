First Date Ends With Woman In The Back Of A Police Car After She Went For A Walk Completely Naked

I can almost guarantee that you don’t have a first date story as wild as this one. Obviously, if you do, I want to hear about it - sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Sure people have ended up going to jail on a first date. Stuff happens, the police are called to the scene, and sometimes the handcuffs come out.

Your date might have even gotten naked at some point on your first time going out. That goes down more than some among us would like to admit.

But the chances of your first date involving the police being called about a domestic dispute and then having your date end up in the back of a police car because she got completely naked to grab some fresh air around your neighborhood are pretty slim.

For one Romeo looking for love on the dating app Plenty of Fish, his first date had all of that. The police responded to a call about a domestic dispute at the end of May.

Dating app first date leads to arrest after woman walks naked through neighborhood streets

The bodycam footage from the call shows a blonde woman outside a residence when they arrive. She tells officers that she was invited over to stay for a few days after meeting the man on a dating app.

Sadly, it wasn’t going to work out. They both agreed that that was the case.

She was given some time by the man to find a ride home and officers left the scene, telling the woman that if she wasn’t gone and didn’t leave the man's property after the allowed time expired, they would return to arrest her.

They didn’t need to wait for the time to run out. They were called back to the scene after the woman took off all her clothes and started walking around the neighborhood for some fresh air.

That's her story anyway. She told the officers the dress had to come off so she could get some fresh air on her skin. She tried explaining that she would never do it again, but she had already punched her ticket to jail.

She was arrested for indecent exposure and, as a result, has an all-time first date story to share with the grandkids one day. Sometimes it's love at first sight and sometimes it's a trip to jail. You never really know what you're going to get on a dating app.