Firefighter Saves American Flag During Raging Fire, Video Is Pure America: WATCH

A firefighter in California pulled a patriotic move during the wildfires raging in the state.

Los Angeles County is currently dealing with multiple fires that have destroyed the region. As of Thursday, more than 70,000 people have been ordered to evacuate and 400,000 people in the area don't have power, according to Fox News.

At least five people have died in the wildfires.

Firefighter saves American flag during California fires.

It's in the darkest of moments when a light shines the brightest, and that's exactly what happened during the fires in California.

Fox News shared a video of a firefighter saving the American flag as the fire, smoke and heat raged around him.

He wasn't going to let Old Glory be destroyed in the post-apocalyptic chaos. Watch the awesome video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The destruction in California is unlike anything most of us have seen before. Parts of Los Angeles County look like it has been carpet bombed.

The scenes look like they're out of a disaster movie, but this is real life. People's homes and lives have been destroyed.

But even in the nightmarish scene, a firefighter managed to bring a little hope and patriotism to the moment.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for any updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.