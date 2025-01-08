Elon Musk Shares Horrifying Video Of Aftermath Of California Fires: WATCH

A short video shared by Elon Musk sums up the horrifying damage caused by the fires in California.

Multiple fires are burning out of control in the Los Angeles County region of the state, and the images and videos are straight out of a nightmare.

More than 70,000 people have been ordered to evacuate and 400,000 people in the area don't have power, according to Fox News.

A report from The Independent also indicated it's believed there have been casualties.

Elon Musk shares footage of fire damage in California.

The Tesla founder and X owner shared a video filmed by "a friend in" Los Angeles, and it looks like something out of a horror movie.

The scene resembles something that looks like it was hit by carpet bombing more than a fire. Give it a watch below, and you can send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The destruction in California is nothing short of shocking and terrifying. Again, the photos and videos coming out resemble a war scene more than what you'd expect out of a fire.

People's lives and homes are being destroyed, and there's next to nothing they can do other than flee to safety.

It's a heartbreaking situation.

If you're in the path of danger, please get to safety. Personal possessions aren't worth your life. You can always rebuild. You can't be brought back from the dead. Stay aware, stay safe and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.