Firecracker Nancy Mace Destroys Dem. 'Stooge' For Praising Illegal Immigration

Congresswoman Nancy Mace was NOT holding back after she ripped and condemned a video of Democrat Representative Pramila Jayapal's awful and extremely disparaging comments regarding illegal immigrants during a news conference Tuesday.

"Immigrants R' Us!!!" screamed the liberal Democrat Representative Jayapal before she asked Americans, "If you look at the food on your table - think about who picked it!"

… Wait, what?

Yes, a Democratic Congressional representative literally just asked in 2025 who would "pick [Americans'] food" if illegal immigrants are deported; her statement immediately being condemned by many, including Mace.

NANCY MACE GOES OFF

"A MEGA WTF moment: Squad STOOGE Rep. Pramila Jayapal just sang praises for illegal immigration, gushing over cheap labor and glorifying indentured servitude," the South Carolina Republican Mace tweeted in response.

But it wasn't just her food that Rep. Jayapal was so concerned about losing if illegal immigrants are deported. "If you look at your homes, think about who built them. If you look at your vulnerable elders and your kids, think about who's taking care of them!" she ranted during her news conference.

As you can imagine, many people were offended by her comments.

DEMOCRAT JAYAPAL'S COMMENTS WIDELY CONDEMNED

"Insulting! Demeaning!" wrote one X user about the Washington Democrat's comments.

"They want a permanent serf class!" responded another, while one user added that "the Irish in me hurts hearing this."

JAYAPAL CAME ACROSS AS ELITIST AND OUT OF TOUCH

I wouldn't be surprised if Representative Jayapal issues some sort of apology in the coming days after her inappropriate comment, especially since more Hispanics and Black Americans voted for Republican Donald Trump this past election.

However, I encourage any reporter to ask her this one question:

How does she think that LEGAL immigrants that have worked extremely hard to become American citizens, that are doing those same "food-picking" jobs she disparaged, feel about her comments?

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow